Michelin Guide Shanghai 2023 sees more Chinese cuisine

Michelin released its 2023 guide in Shanghai, awarding some of the best restaurants in the city. A total of 138 restaurants received honors, two of which received three stars.

If you're looking for some of the best fine dining in the city, the Michelin Guide Shanghai 2023 list was released on Thursday, awarding the best tables in Shanghai.



The latest gourmet list contains more Chinese-cuisine restaurants including four newly starred ones, and highlights the first-ever Michelin Sommelier Award for Shanghai.

"2022 has been another challenging year for the Shanghai restaurant industry which has been going through a very difficult time," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a video speech.

"Despite this context, many restaurateurs have redoubled their efforts to improve their skills, service and quality and have set even stronger foundations."

These restaurants illustrate how Shanghai remains "a vibrant and dynamic dining destination" and the first choice for urban tourism in China and in the world, he added.

Altogether, the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Shanghai chose 138 restaurants, two of which received the highest accolade of three Michelin stars (worth a special journey), nine two stars (worth a detour), 39 one star (worth a stop), and 24 were named Bib Gourmand restaurants as well as 64 Selected restaurants.



The newcomers mainly consist of Chinese cuisine restaurants including the two-star 102 House for traditional Cantonese banquets, which started in Foshan of Guangdong Province. Also on the list is one-star Lu Style, with its chef, a Shandong native (Lu refers to Shandong).

The one-star restaurant Fu 1039, located in a heritage mansion from the 1920s, was also honored for its home-style Shanghainese cooking.

The 24 Bib Gourmand restaurants – of which seven are new – listed in the latest edition, allow Shanghai to take its place among the best gourmet destinations for food lovers looking for outstanding meals at a reasonable price.

This year's selection offers a wide range of culinary styles. The reopened Shanghainese eatery Chun and vegetarian restaurant The Lakeside Veggie were both new on the list. Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop was also featured for its take on congee and noodles, while Xiao Tao Mian Guan and Huangpu's Yunhe Noodle also made the list. Ho Hung Kee, as well as Wu You Xian, a dim sum restaurant located in an ancient watertown on the outskirts of the city were also featured.

Matthew Ye, president and CEO of Michelin China, gave honors to chefs and restraints on the stage.

"Shanghai is the first location that Michelin Guide chose to enter the Chinese mainland seven years ago. We are glad to see the prosperity and growth of the local catering industry," Ye said.

Also part of the event, three hospitality talents received special awards, such as Michelin Service Award, Michelin Young Chef Award and the Sommelier Award, which was handed out in Shanghai for the first time.

The Sommelier Award winner was Demi Lei from the two-star 102 House. Lei offers very interesting wine pairings, and special and unique beverages that go perfectly well with the food without overwhelming the flavor. She has a unique professional knowledge, and is also very attentive in wine serving, according to Michelin.