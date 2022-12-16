Police bust man for hoarding and price gouging of rapid antigen test kits

Police found that the man purchased a large mount of antigen test kits and raised the price by 50 percent while selling them without any relevant sales qualification.

A man was apprehended by Shanghai police recently for overcharging for antigen test kits.

Police found that the man, surnamed Dong, purchased a large mount of antigen test kits and raised the price by 50 percent while selling them without any relevant sales qualification.

He was brought into custody and further investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Shanghai police, along with the local market watchdog as well as drug supervisors, strengthened a crackdown on illegal acts of hoarding and raising the price of pandemic prevention materials such as antigen test kits and drugs.