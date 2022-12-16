City's civil affairs bureau rewards social programs for contributions

Twenty social organization programs were selected and showcased on Thursday by the city's civil affairs authorities.

Twenty social organization programs covering areas such as rural revitalization and citizen livelihood services were selected and showcased on Thursday by the city's civil affairs authorities, rewarding their contributions to society and to encourage more social organizations in the city to join in the endeavor.

The programs are related to rural revitalization, the protection and care of youth, culture and art, and livelihood services, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Among them, a program launched by the Shanghai Ashine Public Welfare Development Center helped schools in impoverished mountainous regions set up broadcasting stations and provided supporting and training services, benefitting more than 4,000 students so far.

Another program by the Shanghai Zhongzhi Community Service Center focuses on the children of drug addicts, providing them with guardianship, educational support, psychological assistance, and medical care.

The "Dance Space" program of the Shanghai International Dance Center Development Foundation is dedicated to promoting art education to the public over the past four years. Under the program, about 600 public welfare activities were conducted, benefitting nearly 90,000 residents and satisfying their cultural needs.

The selection was guided by the bureau and organized by the Shanghai Social Organization Service Center. It was took place in August.