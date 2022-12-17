﻿
Forum helps promote returnees' contribution to city

Shanghai is seeking to forge closer ties with overseas returnees as it strives to connect local authorities with startups in major industry sectors.
Shanghai is seeking to forge closer ties with overseas returnees as it strives to strengthen information exchange and communication platforms to connect local authorities with startups in major industry sectors.

The second Pudong Returnees' Scientific Innovation Forum was held to help promote returnees' contribution, as the city strives to become a science and innovation hub.

Gu Bing, Party chief and executive director of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Science and Technology Commission, said returnees could play a bigger role in major industry areas and city's technology innovation.

The forum laid a foundation to bring together returnees and industry partners to help them fully unleash their expertise and capabilities, he noted.

Shanghai has attached great importance to three pillar industries – integrated circuits, biopharmaceutical and artificial intelligence – and released ambitious blueprints for the three industries to bolster the city's high-quality development.

Jiang Bo, council member of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association and deputy director of the France and Belgium Branch of the association, hopes local authorities can learn about returnees' needs especially in health care industries through this kind of industry discussion platforms.

Chang Zhaohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association and chairman and CEO at Microport Scientific Corp, said that health care sector is booming in Shanghai but starting up businesses could be challenging.

He called on startup companies in the health care segment to remain passionate, steady, self-composed and better connected and exchange ideas with industry counterparts.

Qi Yuxia, deputy director of the organizational department at the Pudong New Area and deputy head of the district's talent office, said Pudong would expedite the introduction of overseas high-end talent to keep optimizing its innovation environment for returnees to enjoy work and life.

Forum helps promote returnees' contribution to city
Ti Gong

Chang Zhaohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association, called for the better exchange of information between returnees and local authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

