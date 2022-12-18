﻿
News / Metro

Chinese made jetliner takes off with Indonesian carrier

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:33 UTC+8, 2022-12-18       0
A domestically-made regional jetliner, the ARJ21-700, was delivered to its first overseas operator, TransNusa Airlines, an Indonesian airline company, on Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:33 UTC+8, 2022-12-18       0

A domestically-made regional jetliner, the ARJ21-700, was delivered to its first overseas operator, TransNusa Airlines, an Indonesian airline company, on Sunday.

This has great significance in boosting China's Belt and Road initiative, according to the ARJ21's developer, Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in the Indonesia capital, Jakarta, TranNusa Airlines is a low-cost airline company. It mainly operates home and abroad routes to and from regions near Indonesia.

The ARJ21 regional jet, with 95 seats, all in economic-class, is suitable for regional flight routes.

The jet's cabin interior, passenger seats and exterior painting are all customized, and the passenger seats are made of leather fabric.

There is an Indonesian national flag pattern painted on the jet body, and the exterior color designed is based on the three colors of TranNusa' LOGO: blue, representing the sky; yellow, human beings, and green, the earth.

Chinese made jetliner takes off with Indonesian carrier
Xu Bingnan / Ti Gong

The TransNusa Airlines ARJ21-700

The ARJ21-700 is China's first turbofan regional passenger jetliner designed with a range of 3,700 kilometers.

It has good resistance to high temperatures and crosswinds, and is well suited to night operation.

The ARJ21 was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016, and has since been purchased by other domestic carriers, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

Nearly 100 ARJ21 have been delivered to aviation service carriers, and operated in more than 300 flight routes as of now. And more than 5.6 million passengers have flown on them safely.

COMAC will provide life-cycle customer service and operation support to TransNusa, it said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Southern Airlines
Belt and Road Initiative
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     