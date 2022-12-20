Shanghai Metro alters service plans amid infection surge

Shanghai Metro has adjusted its operation plans, including cancelling some trains, to cope with the new situation following the easing of COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Metro has adjusted its operation plans to cope with the new situation following the easing of COVID-19 pandemic measures, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Tuesday.

The adjustments include cancellation of short-distance trains running on parts of the full lines, expanding interval between trains and extension of working hours of its staff.

With pandemic prevention and control measures eased, there has been a surge in COVID-19 infections across China, including Shanghai. As a result, some Metro staff members have been infected, the group noted, adding that it's trying its best to ensure stable operation of Metro services.

The group also reminded commuters to check their body temperatures and wear facial masks at all times when travelling in the subway trains.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE