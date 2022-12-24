Competition in quantum technology: 'In Scholars' Own Words' season 2 episode 2
12:49 UTC+8, 2022-12-24 0
Jin Xianmin, a professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, took the lead in conducting light quantum research in China.
China has become the top in the world in light quantum research after years of hard work, Jin said.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
