How to find the nearest fever clinic near your home

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:14 UTC+8, 2022-12-27
Shanghai's 2,371 fever clinics can be now accessed on the "随申办" mini program, making information on the nearest medical services more easily available for local residents.
Shanghai's 2,371 fever clinics can be now accessed on "随申办", making information on the nearest medical services more easily available for local residents, they city's health authority said on Tuesday.

Clinics can be found on "Fever clinic near me" on "随申办". People in need can check the address, service hours and status (busy or otherwise) of these clinics, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Currently, 2,371 fever clinics are available in the city and they will continue to optimize their layout and setting, the commission revealed.

How to find the nearest clinic?

1. Open the WeChat app or Alipay app, search for the "随申办" mini program and click on it. Or just download "随申办" from the app store.

2. Tap on "Fever clinic near me" (发热就诊查询) on the homepage of "随申办". However, the service is not available in English currently.

How to find the nearest fever clinic near your home
SHINE

The homepage of "随申办".

3. If you have already turned on the location services, your mobile will recommend clinics near you automatically.

How to find the nearest fever clinic near your home
SHINE

4. Tap on the name of the hospital and its basic information will show up, such as the address, level, service users and service hours, etc.

5. When you click on the word "navigation", the map on your phone will automatically pop up. After opening it, you can navigate online.

How to find the nearest fever clinic near your home
SHINE

6. If you want to select a specific hospital, just use the "Filter" button to select the hospital's district, level, service users or 24 hours or not, etc.

How to find the nearest fever clinic near your home
SHINE
