Bund will be closed to vehicles on New Year's Eve

The Bund will be off limits to vehicles on New Year's Eve, according to local authorities.

From 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1, only pedestrians will be permitted in areas bordering the riverfront illustrated in the map.

Cars can use the Bund Tunnel during the temporary closure of the Jiangxi Road off-ramp from the Yan'an Elevated Road.

Additionally, the Huangpu Police have stated that there will be no New Year's celebrations this year on the Bund.