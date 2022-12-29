﻿
Masterpieces from Italian museum on display in Shanghai

It's being held at the Museum of Art Pudong and will last until April 9, 2023.
An exhibition featuring masterpieces from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples in Italy has opened to the public in Shanghai.

The exhibition – "A World of Beauty: Masterpieces from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples" – debuted in the eastern Chinese metropolis on Wednesday, as part of the events celebrating the 2022 China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition, jointly held by the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) and the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, pays tribute to the ancient Roman civilization.

The National Archaeological Museum of Naples is an important Italian archaeological museum, particularly for ancient Roman remains. Its collection includes Roman artefacts from the Pompeii, Stabiae and Herculaneum sites.

The exhibition, divided into three sections – Life and Beauty, Power and Beauty, and Love and Beauty – shows the splendour of Roman civilization, through over 70 artefacts of sculpture, painting, mosaic, bronze and glass art.

It's being held at MAP and will last until April 9, 2023.

﻿
﻿
