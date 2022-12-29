﻿
News / Metro

FAQs for post-COVID recovery and awareness

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
Dr Hu Bijie, director of the department of infectious diseases at Zhongshan Hospital answers some frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 recovery and awareness.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0

Will those having recovered from COVID-19 be infected again or pass the virus on to others? Do they still need to wear masks? Dr Hu Bijie, director of the department of infectious diseases at Zhongshan Hospital, answered such concerns in a media interview on Thursday.

Will people who have recovered from COVID-19 pass the virus on to others?

Most of those who have recovered from COVID-19 will not pass the virus on, but certain protective measures such as face masks are still highly recommended, especially in crowded spaces.

It has to be noted that previously, medical facilities used nucleic acid tests to determine if a recovering person was still infectious, while now more people are using antigen tests instead.

A negative antigen test result can only prove that the highly contagious stage is over, but some low-level contagiousness may still exist. Therefore, it is suggested that recovering patients should still wear a mask when going out, and N95 masks are recommended when going to crowded places, to prevent cross-infection.

Will those having recovered be re-infected?

There are more than 130 Omicron coronavirus variants. If a patient had one of them, they will have a certain immunity for that variant and can also be considered as having a certain resistance to other variants that are not very different from it. But the resistance to a variant more different from the previous one will be weaker.

Generally, the possibility of re-infection exists for those having recovered, as resistance decreases over time. But even if they get infected again, the disease can be less severe.

How long can it take for people to fully recover from COVID-19?

It depends. Some people still have low fevers a week or even 10 days after infection. COVID is different from acute respiratory infections, such as cold or flu, which usually take about one week to fully recover.

COVID is more persistent and takes longer time for immunity recovery. It varies among individuals. Some people can recover in one week, but for middle-aged and senior people with poor physical fitness, it will need a longer time, such as two to three weeks.

If I keep coughing after my test result turned negative, should I go to hospital and have a CT scan?

Some people cough because their bronchial mucosa has some bleeding and edema, and is sensitive to external stimulation, such as cold wind. Some may have inflammation expand to their lung, for which the severity can be assessed via CT scan. So people who have suffered from cough for a long time with large amount of sputum are recommended to take a CT scan.

How to protect vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients under radiotherapy.?

Special care should be taken for vulnerable populations, such as people over 80 years old, especially those with limited mobility and disability, and those suffering from respiratory, cardiovascular, tumor, diabetic and other diseases.

For vulnerable people who have been infected, families should pay attention to when exactly to go to the hospital, as hospitals are seeing a rush of visits currently.

Family members must pay as much attention to monitoring the oxygen saturation status of the patients as they do to taking their temperature and blood pressure.

Patients should be immediately taken to hospital if the oxygen saturation is below 95 percent and still falling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     