Work begins on four key projects in downtown Shanghai

Construction on four key projects, with a total investment of more than 7.5 billion yuan and including a commercial complex, begins in Shanghai's Jing'an District.
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of a new commercial complex in the Jing'an Temple area of Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District.

Construction on four major projects, with a total investment of more than 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion), began in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District on Tuesday.

The highlight is a new commercial complex in the Jing'an Temple area.

Covering over 19,800 square meters at the west end of the bustling Nanjing Road W., the complex will comprise a hotel as well as retail and office buildings, with the aim of attracting headquarters of Internet and finance firms.

The other projects are a new fire station, a new community fitness center and a new campus of Shibei Junior Middle School.

