No Metro service at some stations during Spring Festival holiday

Some stations on Shanghai's Metro Lines 2 and 3 will be temporarily closed for maintenance work during the upcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday.
Some stations on Shanghai's Metro Lines 2 and 3 will be temporarily closed for maintenance work during the upcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday, operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Wednesday.

From January 22 to 27, three stations on Line 2 – East Xujing, Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 – will be closed for tunnel renovation.

Trains will run between Songhong Road Station and Pudong International Airport Station with an interval of 7 minutes and 20 seconds and between Songhong Road Station and Guanglan Road Station with an interval of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

People travelling to and from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport are advised to take Line 10. The city's Metro group will increase the transport capacity of Line 10 during the period.

They can also take the free shuttle buses at the suspended stations. The shuttle buses will run on three routes, connecting Songhong Road Station and East Hongqiao traffic hub, Songhong Road Station and Shanghai Zoo Station on Line 10, and East Xujing Station and Zhuguang Road Station on Line 17, respectively.

In addition, from January 21 to 27, Metro Line 3 will have eight stations, from North Jiangyang Road Station to Songfa Road Station, closed for rail maintenance and station renovation.

Trains will run between South Changjiang Road Station and Shanghai South Railway Station at an interval of 6.5 minutes during the period.

Free shuttle buses will run through the closed stations on Line 3.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on January 22.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
