Pudong plans children-friendly environment

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has released a guideline to create a children-friendly environment.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has released a guideline to create a children-friendly environment.

It is considered the first district-level guideline of its kind in China and the latest pioneering work of Pudong, hailed as the epitome of China's modernization and opening-up.

It focuses on three aspects: public facilities such as childcare centers and welfare institutions, public spaces like community gardens and country parks, as well as transportation services like bus systems and vehicle management.

In particular, it mentions using Pudong's waterfront resources to create children-friendly public venues.