Every great city has a great river. London has the Thames and Paris has the Seine. Shanghai has its "river and creek".

Yet the "river and creek" were heavily polluted in the 1980s. Some waterfront areas were the last places citizens wanted to visit.

Today, in sharp contrast, the waterfront has become a popular venue for tourists and citizens.

How did the city do this? Let's explain.