News / Metro

Historic villa ideal setting for works of Italian artist Emiliano Ponzi

More than 60 paintings and artworks created by leading Italian artist Emiliano Ponzi are on display in Sunke Villa in downtown Shanghai through March 5.
Ti Gong

The works of Italian artist Emiliano Ponzi are on display in Sunke Villa in Changning District.

More than 60 paintings and artworks created by leading Italian artist Emiliano Ponzi are on display in Sunke Villa in downtown Shanghai through March 5.

The villa was built in 1931 by renowned architect Laszlo Hudec (1893-1958) and belonged to Dr Sun Yat-sen's son Sun Ke.

The exhibition "The Dreamer: Stories from another world" is the first solo exhibition of Ponzi in China, known as one of the most influential illustration artists from Italy. It displays two imaginary worlds of the artist - an open and chaotic inner world and a cold and orderly business world - with paintings, animations and sculptures.

One of the highlights is a rabbit sculpture titled "My Precious Pillow" newly designed by the artist for the villa and the approaching Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, which falls on January 22 this year.

Ti Gong

The sculpture "My Precious Pillow" newly designed for the approaching Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit.

The exhibits are being displayed across the historic villa which combines Spanish and Italian Renaissance architectural styles. Visitors are encouraged to feel the collision and exchange of the historical building and the modern art.

The three-story, 1,051-square-meter mansion is part of the Columbia Circle estate, which served as a country club and a gathering spot for Americans from 1927 until 1942.

Hudec was influenced by Spanish-style architecture, which was in vogue in the US at that time and built the garden villa for himself next to the club. It blends at least five architectural styles, with Spanish red tiles and roof, Baroque window frames, an Islam arch and tipped with decorative Renaissance-style chimneys.

Ti Gong

The works of Italian artist Emiliano Ponzi.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 5, 10am-6pm

Ticket: 40 yuan (US$5.85) (book on WeChat account: columbiacircle)

Venue: Sunke Villa (inside the Columbia Circle)

孙科别墅(上生新所内)

Address: 1262 Yan'an Road W.

延安西路1262号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
