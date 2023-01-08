Qingpu District set for 'significant' social and economic growth

Traffic projects in Qingpu District involving Metro and expressway expansion will see a breakthrough in the New Year.

Traffic projects in Qingpu District involving Metro and expressway expansion will see a breakthrough in the New Year with the district projected to achieve significant social and economic growth in 2023, the district government announced at the ongoing annual meetings of the district-level People's Congress.

The Panxiang Road Station of the west extension of Metro Line 2 will see roof-sealing in the year, and construction on the second phase of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiaxing inter-city railway will start as well.

Meanwhile, renovation and expansion projects of G50, G15 and G318 expressways, as well as Beiqing Highway and Qing'an Road will break ground in 2023.

Construction of the Hongqiao Central Business District and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will be in full swing in the New Year. And there will be more than 100 headquarters enterprises in the Qingpu section of Hongqiao CBD with the aim of developing high-level headquarters economy.

An import trade promotion and innovation demonstration zone will be established in Hongqiao CBD, and construction of the Huawei Qingpu Research Center is scheduled to be mostly completed in 2023, according to the blueprint.

Huawei's new R&D base covering more than 2,400 mu (160 hectares) of land is a key project of Xicen Science and Technology Center in Qingpu.

The first cross-province high-tech development zone in the nation will be built in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, focusing on digital research and development, intelligent manufacturing, and new materials fields.

The district will develop camping tourism to boost consumption, and add 300 extra beds at its senior care facilities.

Construction of the second phase of Qingxi Country Park will start in 2023 as well.