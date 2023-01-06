Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall luring people back with art and coupons

To celebrate the new year, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has enticed shoppers with new art and light installations, as well as coupons, and interactive augmented reality.

Ti Gong

New art installations and lighting shows were unveiled at Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, which falls on January 22.



The installations named "Hope and Light" were launched in front of the Shanghai New World and New World Daimaru department stores on Nanjing Road E.

They include over a dozen glass columns filled with soft feathers. A light show will begin every night with fans blowing the feathers ups and downs to follow the rhythm of music and light.

Customers can scan the installations with their mobile phones to make New Year's wishes or donations with augmented reality technology.

The installations mark the beginning of the annual New Year's retail festival of the shopping street, which aims to bring back customers as China has optimized its COVID-19 control policy, according to the Huangpu District government.

Ti Gong

The pedestrian street has cooperated with the Shanghai Museum to jointly unveil a rabbit-themed canvas and paper bags. Customers will receive the limited edition shopping bags at stores and eateries on the road.

The pedestrian street, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, has offered 30,000 shopping coupons worth 4.5 million yuan (US$655,650n).

The 15,000 coupons worth 100 yuan each, which were sold at 50 yuan, along with another 15,000 coupons for 200 yuan at the cost of 150 yuan, were sold out within minutes after being released, according to the Shanghai New World Co, which owns major shopping centers on the road.

"Shopping promotions and coupons have helped reignite the vitality and confidence of Nanjing Road," a senior official of the company said.

The popular shopping street is deemed as a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has initiated several rounds of promotion campaigns and issued shopping coupons to win back customers.