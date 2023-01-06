﻿
News / Metro

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall luring people back with art and coupons

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
To celebrate the new year, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has enticed shoppers with new art and light installations, as well as coupons, and interactive augmented reality.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:00 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall luring people back with art and coupons
Ti Gong

New art installations are unveiled on Nanjing Road E.

New art installations and lighting shows were unveiled at Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on Friday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, which falls on January 22.

The installations named "Hope and Light" were launched in front of the Shanghai New World and New World Daimaru department stores on Nanjing Road E.

They include over a dozen glass columns filled with soft feathers. A light show will begin every night with fans blowing the feathers ups and downs to follow the rhythm of music and light.

Customers can scan the installations with their mobile phones to make New Year's wishes or donations with augmented reality technology.

The installations mark the beginning of the annual New Year's retail festival of the shopping street, which aims to bring back customers as China has optimized its COVID-19 control policy, according to the Huangpu District government.

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall luring people back with art and coupons
Ti Gong

An increasing number of customers are seen on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The pedestrian street has cooperated with the Shanghai Museum to jointly unveil a rabbit-themed canvas and paper bags. Customers will receive the limited edition shopping bags at stores and eateries on the road.

The pedestrian street, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, has offered 30,000 shopping coupons worth 4.5 million yuan (US$655,650n).

The 15,000 coupons worth 100 yuan each, which were sold at 50 yuan, along with another 15,000 coupons for 200 yuan at the cost of 150 yuan, were sold out within minutes after being released, according to the Shanghai New World Co, which owns major shopping centers on the road.

"Shopping promotions and coupons have helped reignite the vitality and confidence of Nanjing Road," a senior official of the company said.

The popular shopping street is deemed as a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has initiated several rounds of promotion campaigns and issued shopping coupons to win back customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
Shanghai Museum
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     