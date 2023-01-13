City support sought for the strategic biopharma industry

Local government advisers have recommended more initiatives to support the biopharmaceutical sector and develop the strategic industry.



Shanghai aims to create a 240-billion-yuan (US$35 billion) biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector by 2025, with the total size of the industry exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

Chen Qiyu, executive director and co-CEO of Fosun International who is a member of the Shanghai Committee of the China Democratic League, suggests setting up a national-level research center for biomedicine R&D raw materials, which facilities reducing the need to import instruments.

He proposed that various research institutions, government agencies, and businesses be brought together for coordinated efforts to advance research tailored for local demand.

For such initiatives, science commissions and authorities must allot R&D subsidies, and educational institutions must create talent development programs that match the industrial upgrading.

Zhang Yaohua and Xia Guangxin, both members of the Shanghai CPPCC, agreed with the ideas and said that local companies should get subsidies to use domestic research materials and instruments to help the whole industry and improve quality.

Domestic manufacturers have a small share of the market right now, and Shanghai could offer incentives for the top domestic manufacturers to set up shop there.

Members of the Shanghai Committee of the Jiusan Society wanted to focus on anti-infectious drugs by setting up several industry parks. The government could help connect the different players in the industry chain to increase synergies.

According to the proposal, more subsidies should be allocated for anti-infectious drugs that address urgent clinical needs, as well as those for the elderly and infants.

The Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce said the city should think about establishing an incubation platform to support early stage research and promote technology transfer.

Additionally, there was a need for more clinical medical research facilities and researchers.