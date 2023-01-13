﻿
News / Metro

City support sought for the strategic biopharma industry

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:06 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
Shanghai intends to build a 240-billion-yuan (US$35 billion) biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector by 2025.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:06 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0

Local government advisers have recommended more initiatives to support the biopharmaceutical sector and develop the strategic industry.

Shanghai aims to create a 240-billion-yuan (US$35 billion) biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector by 2025, with the total size of the industry exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

Chen Qiyu, executive director and co-CEO of Fosun International who is a member of the Shanghai Committee of the China Democratic League, suggests setting up a national-level research center for biomedicine R&D raw materials, which facilities reducing the need to import instruments.

He proposed that various research institutions, government agencies, and businesses be brought together for coordinated efforts to advance research tailored for local demand.

For such initiatives, science commissions and authorities must allot R&D subsidies, and educational institutions must create talent development programs that match the industrial upgrading.

Zhang Yaohua and Xia Guangxin, both members of the Shanghai CPPCC, agreed with the ideas and said that local companies should get subsidies to use domestic research materials and instruments to help the whole industry and improve quality.

Domestic manufacturers have a small share of the market right now, and Shanghai could offer incentives for the top domestic manufacturers to set up shop there.

Members of the Shanghai Committee of the Jiusan Society wanted to focus on anti-infectious drugs by setting up several industry parks. The government could help connect the different players in the industry chain to increase synergies.

According to the proposal, more subsidies should be allocated for anti-infectious drugs that address urgent clinical needs, as well as those for the elderly and infants.

The Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce said the city should think about establishing an incubation platform to support early stage research and promote technology transfer.

Additionally, there was a need for more clinical medical research facilities and researchers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fosun International
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     