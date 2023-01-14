﻿
Shanghai Disney Resort gearing up for Spring Festival celebrations

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
Shanghai Disney Resort is taking on a new look, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements, as the Spring Festival approaches.
Imaginechina

Visitors take photos in Shanghai Disney Resort which features special decorations with traditional Chinese elements on January 11, 2023.

Shanghai Disney Resort is taking on a new look, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements, as the Spring Festival approaches.

The resort kicked off a month of festivities from January 13 to February 10 to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Rabbit. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on January 22 this year.

Rabbit characters such as Judy from Zootopia will appear in the celebration, welcoming the Chinese New Year together with tourists. Other Disney characters such as Mickey and Minnie will also be putting on their New Year costumes.

Chinese New Year's Eve will start with a special firework display, featuring the Chinese character for "Rabbit" written in the night sky. From January 23, visitors can also enjoy the Lion Dance, a traditional Chinese performance. Both events will continue until the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 5 this year.

A series of online and offline activities are also being held outside the resort to usher in the Chinese New Year. For instance, specially designed Zootopia-themed lanterns will be lit at the lanterns show in Yuyuan Garden, a local tourist hotspot.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
