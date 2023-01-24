Shanghai Metro Line 10 will run until midnight tonight, for returning travelers

Shanghai Metro Line 10 will run until midnight tonight, accommodating travelers returning from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport.

Shanghai Metro operators have said they will extend the running time to midnight on designated stops of Line 10 tonight to serve travelers returning from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport.

More trains will run from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang, which will pass through stations of Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, Hongqiao Road, Shaanxi Road S., Nanjing Road E., Hailun Road and Siping Road, according to the Shanghai Shentong Group, the Metro operator.



The trains will only pick up passengers on stops at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, while the other stations will only see passengers get off.