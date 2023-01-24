﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Metro Line 10 will run until midnight tonight, for returning travelers

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
Shanghai Metro Line 10 will run until midnight tonight, accommodating travelers returning from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

Shanghai Metro operators have said they will extend the running time to midnight on designated stops of Line 10 tonight to serve travelers returning from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport.

More trains will run from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Wujiaochang, which will pass through stations of Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, Hongqiao Road, Shaanxi Road S., Nanjing Road E., Hailun Road and Siping Road, according to the Shanghai Shentong Group, the Metro operator.

The trains will only pick up passengers on stops at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, while the other stations will only see passengers get off.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
Wujiaochang
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     