Pudong acts to revive the convention and exhibition industry

Pudong New Area's commerce commission has announced 10 measures to revive the event management sector, which took a big hit due to the pandemic.
Shanghai has rolled out the welcome mat for the event industry's return as the COVID-19 situation wanes.

Infections across the country are on the decline, reigniting confidence in domestic businesses, including a full recovery forecast for seminars, conferences, and exhibitions, which were badly hit by the pandemic.

Pudong, which holds nearly half of all exhibitions staged in Shanghai, has acted quickly, with the new area's commerce commission announcing 10 measures on Monday to revive the hard-hit sector.

Favorable measures specifically designed for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is recognized as one of the world's largest trade shows, would be implemented and expanded to all international exhibits held in Pudong.

They include an extension of the document that allows for temporary imports of exhibits as well as permission to unpack and check precious exhibits such as antiques and pieces of art in exhibition venues rather than ports of entry.

Notably, Shanghai Customs will open an office inside the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), one of the busiest exhibition halls in the world, to provide in-person and timely customs clearance services.

Pudong will also provide substantial support to those who introduce globally influential exhibitions and hold premiere shows for multinational brands. Multinational conference and exhibition companies that establish headquarters in Pudong will be rewarded within five years.

Furthermore, SNIEC, ICBC Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Expo Center, and Zhangjiang Science Hall signed a collaboration agreement to achieve greater and deeper cooperation, as well as to make concerted efforts to stimulate the industry's recovery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
