Shanghai cross-border e-commerce rises, ranking 3rd in China

Shanghai e-commercial exports throughout the world have risen in Shanghai last year, showing a significant increase, rising 58 percent compared to the previous year.

The number of declarations for e-commercial exports reached 152 million in Shanghai last year, ranking NO. 3 in China, Shanghai Customs unveiled on Thursday.

The number has seen an increase of 58 percent compared to the previous year.

Also, the total value of these exports hit 38.9 billion yuan (US$5.79 billion), a 2.8-time increase year on year.

Since Shanghai Customs was approved as a pilot authority for business-to-business (B2B) cross-border e-commerce in 2020, the city has continuously optimized its clearance processes and regulations, especially for products like clothing, accessories and daily groceries, which have shown a rapid trend in growth in exports in the past three years, according to customs.

"We officially began cross-border e-commerce export business last August," said Cao Hongwei, a person in charge of an international logistic company. "Our products are exported to many destinations, mainly including the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and Vietnam."

Cao said that the company's orders have surged from zero at the beginning to 3.49 million in December last year.

"We estimate that this year the number will keep increasing," Cao said.