Over 500 companies sign up for the 6th CIIE

More than 500 companies have signed up for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year, the CIIE Bureau said Friday.

The combined exhibition area of these companies exceeds 200,000 square meters, it said.

The sixth CIIE will build an effective platform for deepening pragmatic cooperation among exhibitors and merchants, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

The expo will strengthen road shows at home and abroad, design colorful and attractive activities, and create more face-to-face interaction opportunities for exhibitors and merchants, according to Liu Fuxue, also deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
