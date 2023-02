They participated in cultural activities such as dough figure making and paper-cutting, as well as Kunqu Opera performances.

Expats in Shanghai gathered at the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe to celebrate the Lantern Festival on Sunday.

The Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, and the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe jointly organized the event.