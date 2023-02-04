﻿
Latest Pudong platforms to lift scientific innovation

Pudong launched a new batch of scientific innovation platforms on Friday to help Shanghai become a scientific innovation center with global influence.
Pudong launched a new batch of scientific innovation platforms on Friday to help Shanghai become a scientific innovation center with global influence.

They included new cooperation between the Shanghai and Pudong governments to better participate in research funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the country's core fiscal support channel for scientific research.

For five years from 2023, about 120 million yuan (US$17.7 million) from both the foundation and the local governments will be invested annually to support scientific research in Pudong, which aims to become the key engine of Shanghai's scientific innovation power, the Pudong government said.

Furthermore, 18 business leaders joined Pudong's ambitious GOI plan to enrich its innovation ecosystem on Friday, bringing the total number of GOI members to 65.

GOI, short for Group Open Innovation, was launched in 2021 to encourage industry leaders with businesses in Pudong to build open innovation platforms and create collaborative innovation networks.

A batch of leading scientific research institutes, mainly in quantum technology, applied mathematics, artificial intelligence, innovative pharmaceutical research and development and industrial software development, were also established in Pudong on Friday.

They include the Shanghai science and education base of University of Science and Technology of China, a key research body in the quantum technology.

﻿
﻿
