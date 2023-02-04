Expect rain for Lantern Festival in Shanghai

Rains are expected to hit Shanghai again after a warm, sunny Saturday, which marked lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar.

Rains are expected to hit Shanghai again after a warm, sunny Saturday, which marked lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar, indicating the start of spring, forecasters said.

The highest temperature was between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius in Shanghai on Saturday, a little bit higher than Friday.

But rain is predicted to arrive after midnight, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Tomorrow is this year’s Lantern Festival but people in Shanghai may not be able to see the first full moon in the new lunar year as it will be overcast and rainy in the morning and evening.

The temperature will remain stable, with highs around 11 degrees and lows at 5.

Rains will visit the city frequently next week, mainly on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be between 6 and 14 degrees.