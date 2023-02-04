﻿
News / Metro

Expect rain for Lantern Festival in Shanghai

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-04       0
Rains are expected to hit Shanghai again after a warm, sunny Saturday, which marked lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-04       0

Rains are expected to hit Shanghai again after a warm, sunny Saturday, which marked lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar, indicating the start of spring, forecasters said.

The highest temperature was between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius in Shanghai on Saturday, a little bit higher than Friday.

But rain is predicted to arrive after midnight, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Tomorrow is this year’s Lantern Festival but people in Shanghai may not be able to see the first full moon in the new lunar year as it will be overcast and rainy in the morning and evening.

The temperature will remain stable, with highs around 11 degrees and lows at 5.

Rains will visit the city frequently next week, mainly on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be between 6 and 14 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     