﻿
News / Metro

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:44 UTC+8, 2023-02-05       0
Many Chinese and foreigners living in Shanghai celebrated the Lantern Festival today in a special way – by rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:44 UTC+8, 2023-02-05       0
Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People participate in a blood donation event organized by City News Service, in collaboration with Shanghai Blood Center and Bloodline.

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Donors will be given a rabbit lantern as a gift.

Many Chinese and expats living in Shanghai celebrated the Lantern Festival in a special way today – by rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.

On the day, City News Service hosted a blood donation event, in collaboration with Shanghai Blood Center and Bloodline, an NGO, to meet the shortage of supply due to the Spring Festival break and the cold weather.

Flowers, rabbit lanterns and pastry sets were given as gifts to each blood donor. Some volunteers were dressed surprisingly as Star Wars warriors.

Residents from Pudong's Biyun, Gubei communities and students from Shanghai, Tongji and Fudan universities actively participated.

Inliang Budsayamat, from Thailand, said she's been in China for 11 years, and it is now her second home.

"I am happy to help others by donating blood," she said. "Although it's my first time and I am a little nervous, the whole process is very smooth."

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Inliang Budsayamat from Thailand donates blood for the first time.

Chan Pei Lin, a student from Malaysia, was also a first-time donor. She only arrived in Shanghai in September last year.

"After getting the information from City News Service, I decided to come," she said. "I was nervous because I was not familiar with the process, but it was not so difficult as I had thought."

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chan Pei Lin from Malaysia poses with a rabbit lantern after making the blood donation.

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A volunteer donates blood on site.

Frequent blood donors also took part.

Hu Dongchan is a regular donor of full blood and platelet. She has also registered to become a stem cell donor.

"I left my phone number in hopes of becoming a regular donor during my first blood donation," she said. "I received a call from the blood center days ago, saying there is a shortage of blood type AB. So I came here today to give donation."

Tiziana Richiardi, from Italy, said it was her third time donating blood in Shanghai.

"It is an amazing initiative (by City News Service) to help support the community," she said. "I think donating blood is giving a part of yourself to someone else who needs it."

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It is the third time Italian Tiziana Richiardi has donated blood in Shanghai.

The event also received much support from Bloodline and Marriott International.

Jurrien Bongers, general manager of Sheraton Shanghai Grand Pudong Hotel & Residences, and his colleagues delivered pastry sets to the site. He said the initiative, an action of giving back to the community, is guided by the company's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360, which is "doing good in every direction to continue help others and serving the communities in which we live and work."

He added that Marriott will participate and organize more such events in the future to serve the community.

Ashish Maskay, a surgeon from Nepal and founder of Bloodline, said all the donors are "angels."

"I strongly recommend if you have that humanity view and if you love Shanghai, come by and help the city, help the community and be that happy rabbit for a family that really needs blood," he said.

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A volunteer dressed as a Star Wars warrior gives blood.

Volunteers step up to donate blood on Lantern Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhang Xi, director of the Shanghai Blood Center, gives a thumbs-up to a donor.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     