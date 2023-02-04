Passenger hustle and bustle returns to Metro

Shanghai's Metro passenger flow has rebounded, and is back to normal levels.

Friday's passenger flow volume of the Metro network hit 10.18 million, the city's Metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Saturday.

The last time that the daily number of city's Metro passengers exceeded 10 million was on last December 9, according to the group.

Soon afterwards, the flow significantly shrank following the adjustment of the city's COVID-19 control measures, until 57 days later.

"The hustle and bustle has returned to our city," a netizen commented.

The highest number that the operator recorded was 13.29 million on March 8, 2019.

The city's pandemic prevention and control officials announced that the city had passed the peak of this round of COVID-19 infection on January 17.

The group expected a continuous increase in Metro passenger flow after the Lantern Festival, along with the peak of this year's Spring Festival travel rush.