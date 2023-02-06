Party Secretary Chen talks up Shanghai's development with PwC chief

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, held video talks with Robert E. Moritz, global chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers and chairman of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai on February 3.

Chen introduced some updates on Shanghai's economic and social development to Moritz.

"We're fully digesting and carrying out the motifs of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as well as the keynotes of the speeches delivered by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Shanghai. Shanghai will firmly deepen its renovation and opening up, achieve high-quality growth and create a more market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment. It will continue to aspire to be a pioneering place for renovation and innovative development," said Chen.

"We hope PwC will continue to play its roles well as a member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai, a cooperative partner for the city's urban development and a catalyst for the city's change toward a cluster of more high-quality firms and talent," he added.

"International entrepreneurs have offered much wise opinions for Shanghai's growth and opening up. They will continue to be ambassadors to encourage mutual trust, understanding and agreements," Chen pointed out on his hopes for the advisory council.

Moritz shared the opinions of global enterprises on global economic development trends.

Global entrepreneurs highly value the Chinese market and show tremendous confidence toward Shanghai's growth; members of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai will encourage mutual understanding and cooperation; and PwC will continue to deliver Shanghai's opening up and international cooperation messages to the world, the chairman noted.





