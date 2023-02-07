﻿
News / Metro

Suishenban now offers free Chinese-English PCR tests

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
Shanghai government public service platform Suishenban is now offering free PCR tests in both English and Chinese. To take the test and receive results, registration is required.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-02-07       0
Suishenban now offers free Chinese-English PCR tests

A copy of the free bilingual PCR test report obtained from Suishenban

Free Chinese-English polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports are now available at Suishenban, the city government's public service platform.

People are able to download the reports from the Suishenban app and its WeChat or Alipay mini-programs within seven days after they take the test at any of the city's sample collection sites.

By clicking "PCR test inquiry" on Suishenban, people will find the portal for Chinese and English versions of PCR test reports.

The report is also accessible if they click "suishenma" on Suishenban, and then "PCR & vaccine."

Suishenban now offers free Chinese-English PCR tests

Three steps to start application for Chinese-English PCR test reports on Suishenban.

Suishenban now offers free Chinese-English PCR tests

The detailed information needed to apply for the reports

The bilingual test report issuing service has included the data of over 220 testing agencies in the city.

In addition to obtaining the report themselves, people can also download the bilingual report for their relatives who are below 18 years old or above 60 years old, and foreigners.

People should bring their exit and entry certificates for registration if they want to have the number of their exit and entry certificates such as passports shown on the report.

The report only covers samples collected via throat swab or nasopharyngeal swab.

If the destinations people will visit have special requirements, they are reminded to make consultation in advance through embassies and consulates, visa issuing agencies and PCR testing agencies.

In Shanghai, a single-tube test costs 16 yuan (US$2.36).

The cost of the PCR tests required at hospitals for diagnosis is covered by medical insurance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     