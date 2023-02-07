Suishenban now offers free Chinese-English PCR tests

Shanghai government public service platform Suishenban is now offering free PCR tests in both English and Chinese. To take the test and receive results, registration is required.

People are able to download the reports from the Suishenban app and its WeChat or Alipay mini-programs within seven days after they take the test at any of the city's sample collection sites.

By clicking "PCR test inquiry" on Suishenban, people will find the portal for Chinese and English versions of PCR test reports.

The report is also accessible if they click "suishenma" on Suishenban, and then "PCR & vaccine."

The bilingual test report issuing service has included the data of over 220 testing agencies in the city.

In addition to obtaining the report themselves, people can also download the bilingual report for their relatives who are below 18 years old or above 60 years old, and foreigners.

People should bring their exit and entry certificates for registration if they want to have the number of their exit and entry certificates such as passports shown on the report.

The report only covers samples collected via throat swab or nasopharyngeal swab.

If the destinations people will visit have special requirements, they are reminded to make consultation in advance through embassies and consulates, visa issuing agencies and PCR testing agencies.

In Shanghai, a single-tube test costs 16 yuan (US$2.36).

The cost of the PCR tests required at hospitals for diagnosis is covered by medical insurance.