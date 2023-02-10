﻿
Chinese cultural event held for expats in Yuyuan

The Yuyuan Garden was host to a recent event focused on traditional Chinese culture and intangible cultural heritage, showcasing a number of crafts and traditions to exapts.
Dong Jun / SHINE

An expat makes a rabbit-shaped rice ball, guided by a pastry chef from the famous Ningbo Sweet Dumpling Restaurant in Yuyuan Garden Malls on Friday.

DIY events in Chinese traditional culture and intangible cultural heritage were held for the city's expats on Friday at the Yuyuan Garden Malls in Huangpu District. The event was held in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Around 100 people from 40 countries and regions made rabbit-shaped rice balls, sugar paintings and many other items at the Shanghai Classical Hotel which opened in 1875. A Chinese-style feast was also served for dinner.

With the help of a calligrapher, Martin Rahm from Germany wrote the Chinese character fu (福, fortune) with a brush pen. Although he has lived in China for around 30 years, this is his first time using the brush.

"It's soft which is different from other pens. It's difficult to control the writing speed and strength," he said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

An expat writes 福 with a brush pen with the help of a calligrapher at the Shanghai Classical Hotel.

The intangible cultural inheritor Wang Ronghua made straw-woven crafts with palm leaves. Straw plaiting has survived for more than 1,000 years. The craft, done in the shape of Chinese dragons, lions and flowers attracted many curious expats.

The 75-year-old craftsman Zhang Lei showed visitors the paper art chuanghua (paper-cutting for window decoration) with the Chinese character chun, (春, spring) all connected within a few seconds. The implied meaning of the artwork is to wish the weather in the four seasons to be as comfortable as that in spring.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Wang Ronghua, an intangible culture inheritor, makes the straw-woven crafts with palm leaves.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Guided by craftsman Zhang Lei, a foreigner made a chuanghua (paper-cutting for window decoration) with four Chinese characters chun (春, spring) all connected.

Shen Liang, an official with Shanghai Information Office, said the activity aims at letting expats know more about China and Shanghai and deliver the Chinese story to the world. He also said that many online platforms like City News Service have been launched recently to better serve local foreigners.

A hundred boxes with tea and refreshments were prepared by the City News Service for foreigners as gifts on site.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A box with tea and refreshments is provided by the City News Service to foreigners as a gift on site.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor scans the QR code of the City News Service, an online platform offering local news, official policies and other tips for expats in Shanghai.

Clarisse Le Guernic from France said she was pleased to receive such kind of gift because she loves Chinese traditional tea culture.

"When I worked in Hangzhou, I organized groups of people from different countries and regions to experience picking and frying tea," she said. "Hands-on experience can let people enjoy Chinese culture vividly and directly."

Expats were also invited to visit the Yuyuan Lantern Fair with the theme "Adventure of Mountains and Seas," inspired by the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Expats and other guests pose for photographs in the Yuyuan Garden Mall on Friday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

An expat gives a thumbs-up at the Yuyuan Garden Malls.

The annual fair, listed in the Chinese intangible cultural heritage, has been held 28 times. This year's fair opened from December 26 in 2022 to February 15 this year. The number of visitors has reached 2.33 million, an increase of 20 percent year on year.

Eric Chan, Fosun global partner of Fosun International, said it will continue to develop Yuyan as a stage for showing Chinese culture, creative ideas, and the international and domestic fashion industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
