﻿
News / Metro

Children taste traditional ways of marking Chinese festivals

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
On Friday morning, with a big bang, an old man opened a hot black pot and the rice in it popped, buffeted by the air wave.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

On Friday morning, with a big bang, an old man opened a hot black pot and the rice in it popped, buffeted by the air wave.

Students at Luwan No.1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District of Shanghai screamed in excitement and lined up in front of the booth to get a cup of Chinese "popcorn."

The traditional Chinese craft of making popped rice was a familiar scene for parents and grandparents at fairs during holidays but is rarely seen by children nowadays.

It's part of the school's fair themed "Chinese people, Chinese festivals" to celebrate the New Year, which had been organized annually before the COVID-19 pandemic for students to experience traditional ways to celebrate traditional Chinese festivals.

Besides popcorn, there were also lion dances, lantern riddles, face-changing performance, pitch-pot games and other activities, in which students can win snacks, such as candies and fruits, as prizes.

They were also able to taste food for different holidays, such as mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Day and zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) for Dragon Boat Festival.

At some booths, they can even try their own hand at making the snacks and food, such as spun sugar and sugar painting.

The fair was absent for the past three years due to the pandemic, so were parents.

"My daughter was in first or second grade when the fair was organized at such a scale last time," said a mother surnamed Zhang, who was one of the parent representatives invited to join the celebration on campus on Friday.

"She is now in Grade 5 and it's her final semester at the school, so I asked leave from work today to enjoy the special experience with her. It's really nice to see all the students are so happy today."

8 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The children dressed up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     