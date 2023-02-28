﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai police make arrests in large-scale fraud operations

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Police in Songjiang and Minhang have both taken down large-scale fraud operations, accounting for more than 2 million yuan in losses for victims in the city.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Shanghai police make arrests in large-scale fraud operations
Ti Gong

A large-scale fraud involving 50 participants, who used employment information to defraud people, was taken down by Songjiang police.

"Paying thousands of yuan to qualify for a high-salary job" is now found a new type of fraud, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

A woman, surnamed Zhan, living in suburban Songjiang District, was cheated out of 3,298 yuan (US$475.2) in a scam involving 50 participants.

They lured her in by posting a job opportunity for a fire-protection position, with an 8,000-yuan monthly salary. They promised her if she obtained a "certificate of accomplishment" in fire-protection training, they would interview her for the position.

They then told Zhan she could receive her certificate by taking a course, that would cost her 3,298 yuan.

However, after paying for the course and receiving the certificate, the "company" turned her down after the interview on the grounds that she was not qualified.

Shanghai police make arrests in large-scale fraud operations
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Forged business licenses, company seals, and phones were all used for the scam.

Zhan realized she was the victim of fraud and turned to the police.

After investigation, police found that the criminal group used fake business licenses to publish false high-salary recruitment information on a recruitment website, luring in victims and scamming people out more than 2 million yuan.

The gang used a highly organized process during their operation. They played different roles, including human resource personnel, tutors for the class and interviewers, creating a full recruitment process.

The Songjiang police broke up the operation, with 39 members under detention and 11 released on bail pending trial.

Shanghai police make arrests in large-scale fraud operations
Ti Gong

Another criminal group with over 30 suspects pretended to be customer service personnel for a loan platform. They were arrested by Minhang police.

Shanghai police have arrested over 300 criminal suspects in over 40 gangs related to telecom and online fraud across the country, since the beginning of 2023.

Apart from pretending to be employers, some swindlers use iMessage to send messages in groups, posing as leaders, acquaintances and customer service personnel of e-commerce and loan platforms to commit fraud.

Minhang police also recently arrested a swindler pretending to be a customer-service representative for a loan platform, charging a victim nearly 60,000 yuan for "risk management."

The police are reminding residents to apply from formal financial institutions and platforms if they have a demand for loans, and not be lured-in by so-called "low interest rate" telemarketing. They also warn of providing personal identity information, especially verification codes over the phone.

If additional fees are required, it is necessary to clearly verify the stipulations, and never transfer money if unclear about the details and situation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     