Shanghai park's star giant panda to undergo intestinal surgery

Qi Qi, a star giant panda at Shanghai Wild Animal Park, is receiving emergency treatment for intestinal obstruction, having been taken to Renji Hospital's southern branch recently.

The panda was rushed to the southern branch of Shanghai Renji Hospital recently and is still under treatment, according to the park.

The park said on Wednesday afternoon that Qi Qi showed symptoms of fewer movement and poor appetite on the night of February 24, and was diagnosed with intestinal obstruction based on an initial diagnosis on February 26.

Measures such as infusion and moistening intestines were taken then.

A day later, she was rushed to the hospital for chest and abdomen CT scan, which confirmed the disease

Ti Gong

.Veterinarians and experts will conduct surgery on Qi Qi, according to the park.

Born on July 17, 2018, Qi Qi weighs more than 90 kilograms, up from 165 grams at birth.

She is naughty and active and likes climbing trees and playing with balls, her keeper said earlier.

In late 2016, two giant pandas died at the park.

One of the pandas, who was 21 years old, died of acute pancreatitis and organ failure, while her cub died several days later because of intestinal necrosis as well as organ failure.

Last year, giant panda Ya Ao who lived at the park died of intestinal obstruction in March. He was 18 years old.