Shanghai implements non-smoking regulations, and designates outdoor smoking areas

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-01       0
Shanghai has implemented non-smoking regulations, which include e-cigarettes. Among them are new outdoor designated smoking areas, which aim to reduce smoking in public places.
Shanghai implements non-smoking regulations, and designates outdoor smoking areas
Ti Gong

The designated smoking area at Jin Mao Tower.

The first batch of "role-model 100 outdoor smoking spots" have been established to regulate outdoor smoking behavior and protect public health. Renown venues like Jin Mao Tower and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall are all on the list.

Shanghai now bans smoking (including e-smoking) in all indoor public venues, however, the public have long complained about people who smoke while walking outdoors.

To further reduce the harm of second-hand smoking outdoors, local health authorities initiated outdoor smoking areas to guide people to smoke in designated places.

Shanghai implements non-smoking regulations, and designates outdoor smoking areas
Ti Gong

The smoking area on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The first batch of 100 outdoor smoking spots are mainly located in commercial centers, parks, sports venues, convention centers, museums and art and cultural venues. These spots are installed with signs, located far from crowds and decorated with educational information on the harm of smoking and preventative guidance, said officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Commission's office.

The office will further perfect the network of outdoor smoking spots and enhance health education and direction, building Shanghai into a non-smoking city, officials said.

Shanghai was the first city in the country to pass legislation prohibiting indoor smoking in March 2010. The law was amended in 2016 to achieve a total ban. Since last October, Shanghai has prohibited the use of e-cigarettes in public indoor areas as well.

Smoking is now banned in all public indoor spaces, workplaces, and public transportation throughout the city. This includes e-cigarettes. The venue can be fined up to 30,000 yuan (US$4,329), while individuals are penalized 200 yuan.

The smoking rate in the city had dropped to 19.4 percent, meeting the national goal of reducing it to 20 percent by 2030.

Shanghai implements non-smoking regulations, and designates outdoor smoking areas
Ti Gong

The smoking area at Shanghai Library.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
