News / Metro

Spring and the flowering cherry blossoms are here in Shanghai

The parks in the city are in full bloom, and the greenery authorities have planned a host of activities to go along with the visual treat.
Ti Gong

Cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden

It's time to embrace the arrival of spring and the blooming landscape.

The Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said that in addition to the usual visual feast, city parks are planning a number of other events.

The Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District has a 1.5-kilometer avenue of trees that looks like a pink tunnel from a dream. From now until April 9, there will be camping activities, guochao (Chinese chic) displays, and tours to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

Along the park's rivers, Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, which are typically among the earliest to bloom and the most prevalent in Shanghai, have bloomed. This weekend is the best time to appreciate them.

The annual Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival will begin on March 15 at Gucun Park in Baoshan District. From March 18 to 26, a cherry blossom festival will be held at Luxun Park in Hongkou District.

Ti Gong

Binhai Park

To mark International Women's Day, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District will host a DIY flower vase activity on March 8.

Century Park in the Pudong New Area will also be hosting a plum blossom festival.

The park is home to 4,000 plum trees that are in full bloom. The festival will end on March 20.

On Friday, there will be a guided tour of Pathe Villa, commonly known as "Red Villa," inside Xujiahui Park.

On March 22, traditional Chinese opera performances will take place in Dong'an Park in the Xuhui District.

A plum flower festival is currently on at Xinzhuang Park in Minhang District through April 6. Paintings and calligraphy are also being exhibited here.

Binhai Park in Jinshan District will host a tulip display between March 20 and April 20, with over 800 square meters of nearly 30,000 tulips in nine different types and various shades of red, yellow, pink, and purple.

In Songjiang District's Zuibaichi Park, there is an art show with more than 60 oil paintings and traditional Chinese paintings.

Ti Gong

Xinzhuang Park

If you go

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District (上海市松江区辰花公路3888号)

Admission: 60 yuan

Luxun Park 鲁迅公园

Opening hours: 5am-9pm

Address: 2288 Sichuan Rd N., Hongkou District (上海市虹口区四川北路2288号)

Admission: Free

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园

Opening hours: 6am-5pm

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District (上海市杨浦区军工路2000号)

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Luxun Park

