News / Metro

CIIE venue to host two shows to kick off 2023

Two shows, China International Bearing Industry Exhibition and the 11th China International Fluid Machinery Exhibition, next Tuesday to kick off 2023.
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the annual China International Import Expo in suburban Qingpu District, will hold two shows – China International Bearing Industry Exhibition and the 11th China International Fluid Machinery Exhibition – next Tuesday to kick off 2023.

There will be 300 exhibitions citywide this year, according to a press release on Thursday.

The two shows cover a combined exhibition area of about 85,000 square meters, marking a reset of Shanghai's exhibition and convention sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center has so far signed letters of intent with sponsors of about 50 exhibition projects and the annual total exhibition area of the venue is slated to surpass 5.3 million square meters.

Professional exhibitions, such as the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Spring and Autumn Editions 2023, the Auto Shanghai 2023, the 2023 Shanghai International Medical Device Exhibition, the Tourism Plus Shanghai and the China International Industry Fair, are on the list.

There will be 10 "super large" exhibitions that will occupy at least 12 exhibition halls.

The China (Shanghai) International Baking Exhibition 2023, the China Carbon Expo and the Productronica China will be held in the suburban venue for the first time.

In addition, the exhibition center will also host more than 40 conferences, the majority of which will boast more than 1,000 participants.

According to statistics collected by the end of February, Shanghai will hold about 300 exhibitions this year, with a combined exhibition area reaching 14 million square meters. Among them, there will be 38 large exhibitions with a scope that surpasses 100,000 square meters each.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
