Top marks for Minhang as education at forefront

Minhang District launched a series of actions on Friday to further improve its education quality.

It invited 22 educational scholars, ranging from sophisticated basic educators to renowned higher education experts, to serve Minhang as advisers in its policy making, reforms and big projects.

It signed agreements with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University and East China University of Science and Technology to promote cooperation in basic education and vocational education.

Among them, Minhang's education bureau will join hand with East China Normal University to establish a primary school and a kindergarten in Hongqiao Town, while East China University of Science and Technology work together with Minhang to establish another school in Meilong Town. Shanghai Jiao Tong University will support Minhang in developing its newly established vocational school.

It also signed agreements with Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Education, East China Normal University's College of Teacher Education and Shanghai Normal University's School of Education to carry out training for school principals and teachers in Minhang.

Five famous principals and 22 teachers were also invited to establish workshops to help other educators with professional improvements.