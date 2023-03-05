Pudong's volunteers step up to help celebrate Lei Feng Day

A wide selection of cultural events will be on offer to the public, Pudong's spiritual civilization office said on Sunday, as part of the celebration of "Lei Feng Day".

Ti Gong

A wide selection of cultural events will be on offer to the public, Pudong's spiritual civilization office said on Sunday, as part of the celebration of "Lei Feng Day."

Specifically, Pudong's cultural venues such as Pudong Library, Jinxiu Cultural Park and Pudong Culture & Arts Center will offer free exhibitions, shows, reading salons and other events to the public on a routine basis. Free performances will also be staged in neighborhoods and villages.

Chinese solider Lei Feng is a national icon symbolizing altruism and voluntarism, and late Chairman Mao Zedong designated every March 5 as "Lei Feng Day", calling on the public to learn from his spirits.

Pudong has more than 1.3 million registered volunteers, 3,900 volunteer teams and 8,600 volunteer projects.

The office has designed a walking tour along the Huangpu river and with volunteer guides, explaining stories behind each brick and tree. The tour connects 30 waterfront landmarks such as the MIFA 1862 building, the Taitong Ferry Station and the Metropolitan Yacht Club.