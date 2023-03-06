Up close with Disney characters once again
Disney characters are back interacting with fans at Shanghai Disneyland after a long absence!
From today, visitors can now get closer to their favorite Disney characters, opening their arms for hugs, handshakes and close-up photos.
Yes, they can now pet LinaBell's head, or stroke Mickey's nose!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, costumed characters at Shanghai Disneyland had been asked to keep a safe distance from visitors for nearly three years. So the latest news has created a lot of excitement.
Isabella, a die-hard Disney fan, told Shanghai Daily that she couldn't wait to hug her favorite flurry pink fox.
"LinaBell was born in Shanghai during the pandemic, and I never had the chance to touch her at Shanghai Disneyland.
"I'll ask for leave tomorrow to see her," she said.
Character autographs and tableside dining will return at a later date.