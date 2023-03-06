﻿
News / Metro

Up close with Disney characters once again

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
Disney characters are mingling with the crowds at Shanghai Disneyland once again after three years. Fans are loving it.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
SSI ļʱ
Up close with Disney characters once again

Disney characters are back interacting with fans at Shanghai Disneyland after a long absence!

From today, visitors can now get closer to their favorite Disney characters, opening their arms for hugs, handshakes and close-up photos.

Yes, they can now pet LinaBell's head, or stroke Mickey's nose!

Up close with Disney characters once again

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, costumed characters at Shanghai Disneyland had been asked to keep a safe distance from visitors for nearly three years. So the latest news has created a lot of excitement.

Isabella, a die-hard Disney fan, told Shanghai Daily that she couldn't wait to hug her favorite flurry pink fox.

"LinaBell was born in Shanghai during the pandemic, and I never had the chance to touch her at Shanghai Disneyland.

"I'll ask for leave tomorrow to see her," she said.

Character autographs and tableside dining will return at a later date.

Up close with Disney characters once again
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Disney
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     