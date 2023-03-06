Up close with Disney characters once again

Disney characters are mingling with the crowds at Shanghai Disneyland once again after three years. Fans are loving it.

Disney characters are back interacting with fans at Shanghai Disneyland after a long absence!

From today, visitors can now get closer to their favorite Disney characters, opening their arms for hugs, handshakes and close-up photos.

Yes, they can now pet LinaBell's head, or stroke Mickey's nose!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, costumed characters at Shanghai Disneyland had been asked to keep a safe distance from visitors for nearly three years. So the latest news has created a lot of excitement.



Isabella, a die-hard Disney fan, told Shanghai Daily that she couldn't wait to hug her favorite flurry pink fox.

"LinaBell was born in Shanghai during the pandemic, and I never had the chance to touch her at Shanghai Disneyland.

"I'll ask for leave tomorrow to see her," she said.

Character autographs and tableside dining will return at a later date.