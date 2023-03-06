﻿
Health screenings and cancer awareness ahead of International Women's Day

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Medical experts call for greater cancer and health screenings in women, ahead of International Women's Day. Free consultation services were also held throughout the week.
Breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer to become the most prevalent cancer in women, covering 11.7 percent of the all new cancer cases each year, said medical experts calling for early and regular screenings for female cancers before International Women's Day on Wednesday.

"In addition to breast cancer, there also needs to be more awareness of women's reproductive cancers like cervical and ovarian cancers. These cancers usually have few symptoms in their early stages. Early screening, detection, diagnosis and treatment are key for cancer prevention and control," said Dr Su Shan from the Shanghai International Medical Center, which announced its launch of charity cancer screenings for women, to celebrate women's day.

Ti Gong

A woman receives cell-level screening for females disease at the Shanghai International Medical Center.

Officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said disease development is a long process. Health authorities are now turning health services from purely clinical treatment to a comprehensive system with disease prevention, treatment, public health and whole-life health management.

"In regards to women in different stages of life, the government has introduced disease screening, precise evaluation, health direction and disease treatment to perfect the prevention-centered system," Wu Qianyu from the Shanghai Health Commission told a SHERO forum, which invited women from various fields to discuss women's health.

Experts talked about how to instruct women to enhance their health through proper diet, lifestyle, sports, figure management, nutrition adjustment and disease prevention.

Ti Gong

Wu Qianyu from the Shanghai Health Commission talks about female health management at the SHERO forum.

Various health education and disease screening events were also launched this week to promote female health.

Putuo District General Trade Union joined hands with the Putuo District Maternity and Child Health Hospital, going to industrial parks to offer charity consultation and lectures for front-line female staff.

Free female checks and green channels for those being detected with diseases were arranged during the event, which covers nearly 10,000 female employees in the industrial parks.

Xu Lan from the hospital said the district- and city-level medical facilities will provide more convenient services to the public through cooperation with grassroots health venues, plants and offices to promote health awareness.

Ti Gong

Doctors from the Putuo District Maternity and Child Health Hospital offer charity consultations to female staff at industrial parks in Putuo.

Ti Gong

A woman consults an obstetrician on pregnancy and after-birth care.

