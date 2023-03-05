﻿
Changning citizens volunteer in spirit of Lei Feng

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
Eight new volunteer service teams were established in downtown Shanghai on Sunday to celebrate "Lei Feng Day."
Ti Gong

Volunteers check the blood pressure of seniors at Zhongshan Park in Changning District.

Eight new volunteer service teams were established in downtown Shanghai on Sunday to celebrate "Lei Feng Day," named after the People's Liberation Army soldier renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds.

The teams will offer regular volunteer services, including lectures, community services and environmental protection campaigns. They will mainly serve citizens in Changning to help develop the district into an "international district with global influence," according to the Changning spiritual civilization office.

Among the volunteer activities, a new series of public lectures were launched in Changning on Sunday to strengthen aesthetic education among the citizens and vocational training to employees.

In collaboration with the Cheng Shifa Art Museum, various "aesthetic classes" will be organized at downtown art museums and communities. Cheng (1921-2007) was one of the founders of Shanghai-style modern art.

Ti Gong

A police officer teaches a senior about telecommunication fraud.

The "dream think-tank," another lecture brand, will mainly provide entrepreneurship guidance and training to professionals and employees of Changning companies.

Lei, a soldier who died at the age of 21 in August 1962, was known for his tireless spirit in helping people in need. Chairman Mao Zedong exhorted the masses to "Learn from Comrade Lei Feng" on March 5, 1963. Since then, March 5 is celebrated as a special volunteer day across China.

Changning has over 230,000 registered volunteers, accounting for over a third of its total population. They offer more than 150 hours of services to others on average every year, according to the office.

Citywide, more than six million citizens have registered to become volunteers. Over 500,000 volunteer projects are operating across the city.

Ti Gong

New volunteer teams unveiled in downtown Changning District will serve citizens.

