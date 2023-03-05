Botanic park is in the pink and visitors love it

People flocked to Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District over the weekend as kawazu-zakura blossoms are in full bloom.

People flocked to Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District over the weekend as kawazu-zakura blossoms are in full bloom.

The park recorded 30,090 visits on Saturday with its parking lot already full early morning.

A variety of activities are held to enrich visitors' experience.

Camps are set up at the garden, and tourists are able to enjoy afternoon tea and hotpot banquets under tents amid gentle spring breeze and brilliant sunshine. They can watch movies at night and sleep under the starry sky as well.

Cherry blossom-themed icecream, cakes and beverages are served, drawing long queues.

The iconic game "Monopoly" has been replicated at the garden's camping site, together with cherry blossom-themed DIY experiences and games like touhu (arrow-throwing) and archery.

A cherry blossom "post office" has been set up at the garden, and people can send postcards bearing a unique cherry postmark to their beloved ones.

"The 20-plus tents were fully occupied on Saturday and overnight stays are fully reserved as well," said Wang Yunjie, a staffer of the garden.

"Based on suggestions from tourists, we hope to bring some new surprising delights."

The cherry blossom garden inside the park features about 2,000 cherry blossom trees of about 80 varieties, covering 58,000 square meters.

The garden has a 1.5-kilometer avenue of trees that looks like a pink tunnel from a dream.

Along the park's rivers, kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, which are typically among the earliest to bloom and the most prevalent in Shanghai, have been in full bloom.

The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals, making it one of the favorite flowers among residents.

The garden attracted many wanhong (online celebrities) and shutterbugs, as well as those just looking to experience Spring.

"It is a tradition for me to come to the garden with my family to enjoy a cherry blossom visual feast because it is where you can feel the spring atmosphere," said Shen Lu, a Shanghai resident.

Ti Gong

If you go

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District (上海市松江区辰花公路3888号)

Admission: 60 yuan

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE