﻿
News / Metro

Political adviser suggests further promotion of smart aviation services

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Li Yangmin, a political adviser and manager of China Eastern Airlines, proposes greater promotion of smart aviation and dispatching systems as air transport set to double by 2035.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0

China needs to further promote smart aviation services and dispatching systems as its air transport scale is expected to double by 2035, national political adviser Li Yangmin, general manager of Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines, proposed during the ongoing Two Sessions.

He analyzed that along with rapid growth, there will be more pressure on infrastructure needs and environmental restrictions.

To ease the problem, he suggested that the civil aviation industry should focus on smart and green ways to achieve high-quality development.

He called on building a smarter travel service system, providing a new supply of full-process, personalized and high-quality passenger services and comprehensive logistics services.

A digital and smart air logistic system with intelligent security check services, electronic waybill, port joint inspection as well as visualized processes, should also be established, said Li.

He also called for improving the information-sharing measures within the whole transportation system, which will benefit passengers in multiple travel services, such as one-stop ticket purchase, fast transfer and luggage carrying services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Two Sessions
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     