Red Panda Mei makes global debut at Shanghai Disney Resort

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-03-10       0
After making her first appearance at Shanghai Disney Resort, Red Panda Mei from Disney Pixar's animated film "Turning Red" charmed her way into everyone's hearts.
Red Panda Mei from Disney Pixar's animated feature "Turning Red" made her international Disney park debut at Shanghai Disney Resort early today.

A special welcome ceremony was held in front of the Storytellers Statue to mark the first official appearance of the playful panda at Shanghai Disneyland, with dancers taking part in the ceremony.

With her cute flurry look and spirited dance moves, she charmed her way into everyone's hearts as she arrived.

This spring, she will join the Red Team at Color-Fest this spring, alongside other beloved Disney characters and dancers.

In addition, red panda-themed food, beverages, and merchandise will be available. For a taste of spring, try the Red Panda Mei Sakura Peach Flavored Ice-Cream Cone at Il Paperino.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Follow Us

