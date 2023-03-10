Global volunteers come together to bake and learn with special needs students in Shanghai

City News Service launched its second offline volunteer activity this year, gathering students with disabilities for a fun and educational baking class.

Monica Gabriela De Paúl Sales from El Salvador in Central America loved seeing the girls of Huangpu Special Education Vocational School help each other during Friday's baking course.

"They have pure hearts. They helped each other. One of the girls was trying to open one ingredient, and the other helped her," said De Paúl, an overseas student from Shanghai University.

She was among a group of foreign and Chinese volunteers who engaged themselves in this afternoon's charity baking course, organized by City News Service as its second volunteer activity this year following the Lantern Festival blood donation event on February 5.

Ninety percent of the volunteers for Friday's event were expats, coming from El Salvador, Bangladesh, India and France.

Corentin Delcroix, a wanghong (Internet celebrity) French chef in China who now lives in Shanghai, worked as the tutor while having donated all the food materials and ingredients needed this time. The recipe he chose for the group of mentally disabled students, the lava chocolate cake, is a very common dessert in France.

"We eat a lot of it in France," said Delcroix, "If you go to any French restaurant, you can find the dessert. It is also something very home-style in France, we do it at home. It's a big part of French culinary culture, so I want to come here and share the cake today."

Simple ingredients – eggs, chocolate, butter, flour, sugar, digestible flowers and fruits – were used. A full egg and a yolk were the recommended dose for making two cakes. They were beat down, then added with melted chocolate and butter. The mixed dense liquid was filled into molds through a pastry bag. The molds had been attached with some butter beforehand to make demolding easier. The cakes were then baked, demolded and finally plated.

"(The students' performance is) much better than I had expected. Especially for the plating, I think they are very creative. Very nice plating with a lot of different ideas and styles. I think it's important they just didn't reproduce what I had shown them, but they put their thinking into the plating," said Delcroix.

Abu Sayed from Bangladesh and Sajad Hussain from India, who are studying for a Master's degree and a PhD in civil engineering respectively at Tongji University, joined the event.

The two, with another two Tongji University overseas students, had formed a City News Service volunteer running group for disability awareness and took part in the 5.4-kilometer Fun Run of the 2023 Run the Track activity in February.

"Back in my home country, I had worked for activities like this for special kids, so I feel so glad to come here," said Sayed.

By far City News Service has a total of 74 volunteers, and the majority of them are expats.



When they accomplished Friday's lava chocolate cakes with their own plating styles, the teens expressed gratitude to Delcroix with an earnest "Merci." Delcroix also sent his best wishes to them, so did De Paúl.

"I think they can still keep their happy and curious attitude they have today. They're happy to learn new things. So keep that positive attitude. Today they're very positive and optimistic. Just they can keep that attitude all the time," said Delcroix.