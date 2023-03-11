﻿
How will Shanghai achieve its goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030?

﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Sun Chao
Chen Jie Sun Chao
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-03-11       0
Shanghai expects to reach its carbon emission peak and to reduce carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 70% by 2030. How will the city achieve this goal? Let's take a closer look.
Heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires.

We witnessed increasing climate-related extremes across the globe in 2022.

These natural events are not directly caused by global warming but yet are aggravated by it.

The general consensus points toward slowing the global warming trend by reducing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions.

As China's largest economy with a population of over 24 million, Shanghai expects its carbon emissions to peak by 2030. Meanwhile, carbon emissions per unit of the city's GDP will drop by 70% compared to 2005.

How will Shanghai achieve this goal? Let's explain.

Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Chen Jie and Sun Chao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
