Work on bridge over troubled waters begins

A bridge project for the world's longest cross-sea high-speed railway officially started on Friday, the China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.

Ti Gong

Crossing the Hangzhou Bay, the 29.2-kilometer-long bridge is a key part of the high-speed railway connecting Nantong in Jiangsu Province and Ningpo in Zhejiang Province.

The bridge includes three parts in the north, middle and south, and will have a designated speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The main span of the north part is 450 meters, which is the world's largest span ballastless track cable-stayed bridge.

Hangzhou Bay is one of the three bays with the strongest tidal surge in the world, with a wide sea area, strong winds, high waves, large tidal range and rapid current. The conditions for bridge construction are greatly affected by the hydrological, meteorological, geological and other natural indicators, according to the group.

Ti Gong

"This is a world-class offshore railway project," said Xu Bingfa, an official with the construction company. "Affected by the hydrological and meteorological conditions, the allowed construction time is short.

"In addition, the bridge will cross the 'red line' area of the Qiantang River Estuary which has strict ecological reservation restrictions. To protect fish migration and birds, the environmental protection requirements are also very high."

To overcome these difficulties, the company has formed a research team and made full preparations for the project, including advanced technologies and skills, such as digital-twin and risk-monitoring techniques.

The 301-kilometer-long Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway line starts from Nantong West Station, passes through Suzhou in Jiangsu Province to the Ningbo transportation hub in Zhejiang Province.

The railway is one major part of China's strategic plan for a high-speed railway network along its coastal area. After completion, it will greatly benefit the Yangtze River Delta residents.