﻿
News / Metro

Work on bridge over troubled waters begins

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-11       0
A bridge project for the world's longest cross-sea high-speed railway officially started on Friday, the China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-11       0
Work on bridge over troubled waters begins
Ti Gong

The piling site of the world's longest cross-sea high-speed railway bridge.

A bridge project for the world's longest cross-sea high-speed railway officially started on Friday, the China Railway Shanghai Group has announced.

Crossing the Hangzhou Bay, the 29.2-kilometer-long bridge is a key part of the high-speed railway connecting Nantong in Jiangsu Province and Ningpo in Zhejiang Province.

The bridge includes three parts in the north, middle and south, and will have a designated speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The main span of the north part is 450 meters, which is the world's largest span ballastless track cable-stayed bridge.

Hangzhou Bay is one of the three bays with the strongest tidal surge in the world, with a wide sea area, strong winds, high waves, large tidal range and rapid current. The conditions for bridge construction are greatly affected by the hydrological, meteorological, geological and other natural indicators, according to the group.

Work on bridge over troubled waters begins
Ti Gong

The bridge is 29.2 kilometers long, and will cross Hangzhou Bay.

"This is a world-class offshore railway project," said Xu Bingfa, an official with the construction company. "Affected by the hydrological and meteorological conditions, the allowed construction time is short.

"In addition, the bridge will cross the 'red line' area of the Qiantang River Estuary which has strict ecological reservation restrictions. To protect fish migration and birds, the environmental protection requirements are also very high."

To overcome these difficulties, the company has formed a research team and made full preparations for the project, including advanced technologies and skills, such as digital-twin and risk-monitoring techniques.

The 301-kilometer-long Nantong-Ningbo high-speed railway line starts from Nantong West Station, passes through Suzhou in Jiangsu Province to the Ningbo transportation hub in Zhejiang Province.

The railway is one major part of China's strategic plan for a high-speed railway network along its coastal area. After completion, it will greatly benefit the Yangtze River Delta residents.

Work on bridge over troubled waters begins
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the bridge

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Railway
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     