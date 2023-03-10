﻿
News / Metro

World's largest container ship delivered in Shanghai

The new record for the world's largest container ship was set in Shanghai on Thursday.
The new record for the world's largest container ship was set in Shanghai on Thursday.

The "MSC Tessa," a 24,116-TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) ultra-large container ship built by Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd for the Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, was named and delivered at the Changxing shipbuilding base.

The ship has a total length of 399.99 meters, over 60 meters longer than the current largest aircraft carrier in the world; a width of 61.5 meters, with a deck area equivalent to almost four standard football fields; a depth of 33.2 meters and a maximum stacking capacity of 25 layers, equivalent to the height of a 22-story building.

The ship can carry over 240,000 tons of cargo and is truly a "giant" and a "cargo king" on the sea.

Currently, the second ship for MSC has completed sea trial, and the third and fourth ships are still under construction. All of them will be delivered before August.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
